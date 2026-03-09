Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Ralph Salazar, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, hangs a patch frame on the Pacific Coast Center heritage room wall during a patching ceremony to celebrate the GT-255 unarmed Minuteman III test launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 5, 2026. Each patching ceremony commemorates Vandenberg's launches and highlights the launch and support teams that enable the mission. This Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test launch, designated Glory Trip 255, was scheduled years ago, and is not in response to world events. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)