Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch

Team Vandenberg members gather following the recent launch of an unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (GT-255) launch during a patching ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 5, 2026. The tradition commemorates Vandenberg's launches and highlights the team that enabled the mission. This ICBM test launch, designated Glory Trip 255, was scheduled years ago, and is not in response to world events. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
