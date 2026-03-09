Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Harris, SLD 30 chaplain, hold the GT-255 patch frame during a patching ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 5, 2026. Horne highlighted “it takes the whole base to conduct a launch,” and honored Vandenberg’s Chaplain team as a contributor to the base’s morale and readiness. Harris explained this would be his last launch viewing with Vandenberg SFB as he departs for his next assignment. This Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test launch, designated Glory Trip 255, was scheduled years ago, and is not in response to world events. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)