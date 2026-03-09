Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, hands the ceremonial game ball to U.S. Air Force Capt. Cecil Guy, Air Force Global Strike Command Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test manager, during the GT-255 Patching Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 5, 2026. Guy was presented with the game ball for playing an integral role in Vandenberg’s GT-255 launch team and he signed the football as a commemoration for his team’s contribution. This ICBM test launch, designated Glory Trip 255, was scheduled years ago, and is not in response to world events. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)