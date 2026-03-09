Of course. Here are a DVIDS-style title and photo summary for the image provided.
NMRTC Patuxent River Corpsmen Sharpen Suturing Skills
PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Hospital Corpsmen from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River practice suturing techniques during a hands-on suture lab. From left, HA Keyona White, HM3 Jhaneil Smith, HM3 Dominique Heath and HN Lakadyia Roberts practice wound closure on a pig's foot, which is used in training because its skin closely mimics human tissue. The training was designed to enhance the life-saving skills of corpsmen, ensuring a ready medical force.
