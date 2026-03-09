(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMRTC Patuxent River Corpsmen Sharpen Suturing Skills [Image 4 of 6]

    NMRTC Patuxent River Corpsmen Sharpen Suturing Skills

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    NMRTC Patuxent River Corpsmen Sharpen Suturing Skills

    PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Hospital Corpsmen from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River practice suturing techniques during a hands-on suture lab. From left, HA Keyona White, HM3 Jhaneil Smith, HM3 Dominique Heath and HN Lakadyia Roberts practice wound closure on a pig's foot, which is used in training because its skin closely mimics human tissue. The training was designed to enhance the life-saving skills of corpsmen, ensuring a ready medical force.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 14:08
    Photo ID: 9559340
    VIRIN: 260220-O-SI336-7460
    Resolution: 3200x2780
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Patuxent River Corpsmen Sharpen Suturing Skills [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMRTC Patuxent River Corpsman Hones Suture Skills
    NMRTC Patuxent River Leadership Instructs During Suture Lab
    Corpsmen Receive Instruction During Suture Lab
    NMRTC Patuxent River Corpsmen Sharpen Suturing Skills
    Corpsman Inspects Suture Work During Training
    NMRTC Detachment Indian Head Corpsman Hones Skills at Suture Lab

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMRTC Patuxent River Sharpens Corpsmen’s Skills with Suture Lab, Enhancing Readiness

