NMRTC Patuxent River Sharpens Corpsmen’s Skills with Suture Lab, Enhancing Readiness

Photo By Maria Scott | PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Lt. j.g. Alisha Deschenes provides hands-on guidance to (from left) Hospitalman Apprentice Kaitlyn Lewis, Hospitalman Apprentice Andrew Perry, and Hospitalman Apprentice Elisa Medina Moya during a suture lab at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River. The training sharpens essential medical skills needed to ensure a ready and lethal force. see less | View Image Page

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Hospital Corpsmen from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River, joined by their counterparts from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren and NMRTC Detachments Indian Head and Joint Base Andrews, recently participated in a comprehensive suture lab.

The training focused on a variety of wound closure techniques, directly supporting the core mission of Navy Medicine: ensuring a medically ready force and a ready medical force. The hands-on lab provided crucial practice for the corpsmen, who are often the first to treat injuries in clinical and operational settings.

"Investing time in skills-based training such as this wound assessment and suture skills event reinforces our commitment to developing competent and confident medical professionals who are ready to support warfighters and the mission,” said Capt. Ken Radford. As commanding officer of NMRTC Patuxent River, Radford is responsible to Navy Medicine for the readiness of the medical force. In his dual role as director of Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, he is responsible to the Defense Health Agency for the delivery of healthcare to all eligible beneficiaries. "This suture lab is a perfect example of how we are investing in our corpsmen," Radford added, "giving them the critical skills they need to save lives in any environment, from the battlefield to our clinics here at home."

Led by experienced medical providers from the command’s clinics, the training featured a presentation on various suturing types and the key differences between suturing in a clinical setting versus in the field. Following the instruction, the corpsmen rotated through practical application labs where they practiced wound management procedures on pigs' feet, which are used in training because their skin closely mimics human tissue. The training covered simple interrupted sutures, surgical staples, and tissue adhesives.

The event's hands-on, realistic approach was made possible by the command's Staff Education and Training (SEAT) team led by Hospital Corpsman First Class Erlande Alcius. "This hands-on training was months in the making and would not have been possible without the incredible support from SEAT and our provider subject matter experts volunteering their time and talent to teach our corpsman and staff,” said Radford.

Through this training, NMRTC Patuxent River and its associated commands are building a proficient medical team, ready to provide superior care to the warfighter and ensure the lethality of the naval force.