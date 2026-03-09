NMRTC Patuxent River Leadership Instructs During Suture Lab

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Cmdr. MaryPat Tobola, Director of Health Services for Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, instructs Hospitalman Apprentice Angel Aburto during a hands-on suture lab. Tobola, one of the command's medical experts, provided instruction to corpsmen on various wound closure techniques to enhance their life-saving skills and ensure a ready medical force.