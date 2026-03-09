PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Cmdr. MaryPat Tobola, Director of Health Services for Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, instructs Hospitalman Apprentice Angel Aburto during a hands-on suture lab. Tobola, one of the command's medical experts, provided instruction to corpsmen on various wound closure techniques to enhance their life-saving skills and ensure a ready medical force.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9559329
|VIRIN:
|260220-O-SI336-5400
|Resolution:
|2748x2921
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Patuxent River Leadership Instructs During Suture Lab [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMRTC Patuxent River Sharpens Corpsmen’s Skills with Suture Lab, Enhancing Readiness
No keywords found.