PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Hospitalman Apprentice Branden Slaughterback, from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Detachment Indian Head, practices wound closure techniques on a pig's foot during a hands-on suture lab at NMRTC Patuxent River. The training, which brought together corpsmen from across the National Capital Region, was designed to enhance life-saving skills and ensure a ready medical force.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9559286
|VIRIN:
|260220-O-SI336-8149
|Resolution:
|1163x1098
|Size:
|238.96 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Detachment Indian Head Corpsman Hones Skills at Suture Lab [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMRTC Patuxent River Sharpens Corpsmen’s Skills with Suture Lab, Enhancing Readiness
No keywords found.