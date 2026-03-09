NMRTC Detachment Indian Head Corpsman Hones Skills at Suture Lab

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Hospitalman Apprentice Branden Slaughterback, from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Detachment Indian Head, practices wound closure techniques on a pig's foot during a hands-on suture lab at NMRTC Patuxent River. The training, which brought together corpsmen from across the National Capital Region, was designed to enhance life-saving skills and ensure a ready medical force.