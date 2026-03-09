Corpsman Inspects Suture Work During Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Hospitalman Recruit Mark Leija appraises his suture work on a pig's foot during a hands-on training lab at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River. The lab focused on a variety of wound closure techniques to enhance the life-saving skills of corpsmen and ensure a medically ready force.