PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Hospitalman Recruit Mark Leija appraises his suture work on a pig's foot during a hands-on training lab at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River. The lab focused on a variety of wound closure techniques to enhance the life-saving skills of corpsmen and ensure a medically ready force.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9559296
|VIRIN:
|260220-O-SI336-7850
|Resolution:
|1706x2360
|Size:
|856.11 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corpsman Inspects Suture Work During Training [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMRTC Patuxent River Sharpens Corpsmen’s Skills with Suture Lab, Enhancing Readiness
No keywords found.