NMRTC Patuxent River Corpsman Hones Suture Skills

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Shannon Gilliam observes Hospitalman Apprentice Kaitlyn Lewis as she practices suturing techniques during a hands-on suture lab at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River. The training, which used pigs' feet because their skin closely mimics human tissue, was designed to enhance the life-saving skills of corpsmen and ensure a ready medical force.