PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Shannon Gilliam observes Hospitalman Apprentice Kaitlyn Lewis as she practices suturing techniques during a hands-on suture lab at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River. The training, which used pigs' feet because their skin closely mimics human tissue, was designed to enhance the life-saving skills of corpsmen and ensure a ready medical force.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9559335
|VIRIN:
|260220-O-SI336-2982
|Resolution:
|2158x3071
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Patuxent River Corpsman Hones Suture Skills [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMRTC Patuxent River Sharpens Corpsmen’s Skills with Suture Lab, Enhancing Readiness
No keywords found.