    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpsmen Receive Instruction During Suture Lab [Image 3 of 6]

    Corpsmen Receive Instruction During Suture Lab

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Lt. j.g. Alisha Deschenes provides hands-on guidance to (from left) Hospitalman Apprentice Kaitlyn Lewis, Hospitalman Apprentice Andrew Perry, and Hospitalman Apprentice Elisa Medina Moya during a suture lab at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River. The training sharpens essential medical skills needed to ensure a ready and lethal force.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpsmen Receive Instruction During Suture Lab [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

