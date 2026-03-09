PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Lt. j.g. Alisha Deschenes provides hands-on guidance to (from left) Hospitalman Apprentice Kaitlyn Lewis, Hospitalman Apprentice Andrew Perry, and Hospitalman Apprentice Elisa Medina Moya during a suture lab at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River. The training sharpens essential medical skills needed to ensure a ready and lethal force.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9559327
|VIRIN:
|260220-O-SI336-6067
|Resolution:
|2070x2349
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corpsmen Receive Instruction During Suture Lab [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMRTC Patuxent River Sharpens Corpsmen’s Skills with Suture Lab, Enhancing Readiness
No keywords found.