Corpsmen Receive Instruction During Suture Lab

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Lt. j.g. Alisha Deschenes provides hands-on guidance to (from left) Hospitalman Apprentice Kaitlyn Lewis, Hospitalman Apprentice Andrew Perry, and Hospitalman Apprentice Elisa Medina Moya during a suture lab at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River. The training sharpens essential medical skills needed to ensure a ready and lethal force.