145th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts Rapid Damage Repair course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James C. Moss, 145th Civil Engineering Squadron, structural craftsman, secures the connection bushings to build the fiber reinforced polymer matting at the Regional Training Site, New London, N.C., Feb. 23-27, 2026. The Rapid Damage Repair course trained Airmen to assess and repair craters in order to rapidly restore airfield operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)