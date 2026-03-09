145th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts Rapid Damage Repair course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen perform the slash and splash method using a 3000-pound super sack of flowable fill material as part of the backfill repair process at the Regional Training Site, New London, N.C., Feb. 23-27, 2026. The Rapid Damage Repair course trained Airmen to assess and repair craters in order to rapidly restore airfield operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)