145th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts Rapid Damage Repair course

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph M. Maxwell, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES), electrical systems journeyman, right, guides Senior Airman Ethan A. Riojas, 147th CES, electrical systems journeyman, left, to roll over the asphalt with a vibratory roller for the asphalt capping for an 8-by-8 foot crater at the Regional Training Site, New London, N.C., Feb. 23-27, 2026. The Rapid Damage Repair course trained Airmen to assess and repair craters in order to rapidly restore airfield operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)