145th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts Rapid Damage Repair course

U.S. Airmen dump asphalt material for asphalt caping for an 8-by-8 foot crater at the Regional Training Site, New London, N.C., Feb. 23-27, 2026. The Rapid Damage Repair course trained Airmen to assess and repair craters in order to rapidly restore airfield operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)