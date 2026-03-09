145th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts Rapid Damage Repair course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph M. Maxwell, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES), electrical systems journeyman, left, and Staff Sgt. Javarin M. Winston, 145th CES, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) apprentice, right, identify the extent of upheaval in the crater repair area at the Regional Training Site, New London, N.C., Feb. 23-27, 2026. The Rapid Damage Repair course trained Airmen to assess and repair craters in order to rapidly restore airfield operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)