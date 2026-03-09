(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    145th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts Rapid Damage Repair course

    145th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts Rapid Damage Repair course

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen drill into an asphalt surface for the installation for a tri-talon anchor to secure the fiber reinforced polymer matting at the Regional Training Site, New London, N.C., Feb. 23-27, 2026. The Rapid Damage Repair course trained Airmen to assess and repair craters in order to rapidly restore airfield operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 13:48
    This work, 145th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts Rapid Damage Repair course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

