Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

Local military and community leaders pose for a group photo during an annual Arizona Commanders Summit, March 6, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Held semiannually, the Arizona Commanders Summit serves as a forum for installation commanders and partners to discuss issues affecting military operations throughout Arizona. The forum highlights how joint military leaders work together to align priorities and ensure Arizona’s training environment remains effective for multiple services (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)