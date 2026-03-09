Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs gives an address during an annual Arizona Commanders Summit, March 6, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The summit provides an opportunity for leaders to address challenges and identify solutions that help optimize the use of training ranges and operational infrastructure. By coordinating the sustainment of training lands, airspace, and infrastructure, the summit helps ensure military units across Arizona can continue to train effectively for real-world combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)