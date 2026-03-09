(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit [Image 6 of 7]

    Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs gives an address during an annual Arizona Commanders Summit, March 6, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The summit provides an opportunity for leaders to address challenges and identify solutions that help optimize the use of training ranges and operational infrastructure. By coordinating the sustainment of training lands, airspace, and infrastructure, the summit helps ensure military units across Arizona can continue to train effectively for real-world combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    VIRIN: 260306-F-CQ970-1097
    This work, Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

