Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, participates in an annual Arizona Commanders Summit, March 6, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Arizona Commanders Summit brings together senior leaders from military installations across the state to strengthen coordination and reinforce a culture of collaboration in support of shared mission requirements. Discussions during the summit focus on the sustainment of critical training resources such as land, airspace, and infrastructure that enable military readiness across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)