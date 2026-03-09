Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Charles Buchanan, 56th Fighter Wing range management officer, leads local military and community leaders in introductions during an annual Arizona Commanders Summit, March 6, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The forum highlights how joint military leaders work together to align priorities and ensure Arizona’s training environment remains effective for multiple services. The summit provides an opportunity for leaders to address challenges and identify solutions that help optimize the use of training ranges and operational infrastructure (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)