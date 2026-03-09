(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

    Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Charles Buchanan, 56th Fighter Wing range management officer, leads local military and community leaders in introductions during an annual Arizona Commanders Summit, March 6, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The forum highlights how joint military leaders work together to align priorities and ensure Arizona's training environment remains effective for multiple services. The summit provides an opportunity for leaders to address challenges and identify solutions that help optimize the use of training ranges and operational infrastructure (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 16:30
    Photo ID: 9557599
    VIRIN: 260306-F-CQ970-1023
    Resolution: 5854x3293
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

