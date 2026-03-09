Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs greets U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Brig. Gen. John Conley, Arizona adjutant general, during an annual Arizona Commanders Summit, March 6, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Held semiannually, the Arizona Commanders Summit serves as a forum for installation commanders and partners to discuss issues affecting military operations throughout Arizona. Efforts discussed during the forum include protecting training environments in order to support the readiness of the joint force and to prepare Airmen and service members for future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)