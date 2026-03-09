(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit [Image 5 of 7]

    Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs greets U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Brig. Gen. John Conley, Arizona adjutant general, during an annual Arizona Commanders Summit, March 6, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Held semiannually, the Arizona Commanders Summit serves as a forum for installation commanders and partners to discuss issues affecting military operations throughout Arizona. Efforts discussed during the forum include protecting training environments in order to support the readiness of the joint force and to prepare Airmen and service members for future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    This work, Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

