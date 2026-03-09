Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local military and community leaders participate in an annual Arizona Commanders Summit, March 6, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The summit provides an opportunity for leaders to address challenges and identify solutions that help optimize the use of training ranges and operational infrastructure. By coordinating across installations and agencies, the summit helps ensure the long-term viability of training environments that support the readiness of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)