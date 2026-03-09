Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

Attendees prepare to participate in an annual Arizona Commanders Summit, March 6, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Local community leaders participate in the summit to reinforce the strong relationships between military installations and the communities that support them. Participation from federal and state partners underscores the importance of cooperation in managing land, environmental resources, and airspace used to support military training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)
