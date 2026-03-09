(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

    Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Attendees prepare to participate in an annual Arizona Commanders Summit, March 6, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Local community leaders participate in the summit to reinforce the strong relationships between military installations and the communities that support them. Participation from federal and state partners underscores the importance of cooperation in managing land, environmental resources, and airspace used to support military training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026
    Photo ID: 9557596
    VIRIN: 260306-F-CQ970-1007
    Resolution: 4215x2371
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Luke Hosts Arizona Commanders Summit, by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

