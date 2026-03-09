Joint Critical Care Exercise prepares Soldiers, Airmen to deploy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Exercise participants offload a simulated patient from an HH60M Black Hawk helicopter during a Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026. The exercise, designed to enhance the clinical and tactical skills of critical care staff at Brooke Army Medical Center, focused on emergency medical response in simulated combat environments, critical care procedures, and multi-platform medical evacuation operations. (DoW photo by Jason W. Edwards)