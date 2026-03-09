Joint Critical Care Exercise prepares Soldiers, Airmen to deploy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Dillon Merrow, flight paramedic, oversees exercise participants as they prepare to load a simulated patient into an HH60M Black Hawk helicopter during a Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026. The FTX was designed to prepare critical care nurses, licensed practical nurses, techs, medics, and providers to deliver high-quality care in austere and challenging conditions. (DoW photo by Jason W. Edwards)