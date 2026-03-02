(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Critical Care Exercise prepares Soldiers, Airmen to deploy [Image 7 of 14]

    Joint Critical Care Exercise prepares Soldiers, Airmen to deploy

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Exercise participants offload a simulated patient from an HH60M Black Hawk helicopter during a Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026. The exercise, designed to enhance the clinical and tactical skills of critical care staff at Brooke Army Medical Center, focused on emergency medical response in simulated combat environments, critical care procedures, and multi-platform medical evacuation operations. (DoW photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 11:21
    Photo ID: 9556808
    VIRIN: 260225-D-HZ730-1069
    Resolution: 5838x3892
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Critical Care Exercise prepares Soldiers, Airmen to deploy [Image 14 of 14], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Military Medicine
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    FTX

