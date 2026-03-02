Exercise participants assess and treat a simulated patient during the Wide Area Virtual Environment, or WAVE, portion of the Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026. The WAVE is an immersive 3D environment which includes smoke, noise and an interactive background to simulate a combat environment. (DoW photo by Jason W. Edwards)
Joint Critical Care Exercise prepares Soldiers, Airmen to deploy
