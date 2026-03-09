An HH60M Black Hawk helicopter carrying simulated combat-wounded patients arrives during a Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026. The exercise focused on emergency medical response in simulated combat environments, critical care procedures, and multi-platform medical evacuation operations with the goal of preparing critical care nurses, licensed practical nurses, techs, medics, and providers to deliver high-quality care in austere and challenging conditions. (DoW photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9556819
|VIRIN:
|260225-D-HZ730-1273
|Resolution:
|8100x5400
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Critical Care Exercise prepares Soldiers, Airmen to deploy [Image 14 of 14], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Critical Care Exercise prepares Soldiers, Airmen to deploy
No keywords found.