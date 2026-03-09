Joint Critical Care Exercise prepares Soldiers, Airmen to deploy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Exercise participants assess and treat a simulated patient during a Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026. The comprehensive full-day training event consisted of medical triage model instruction, a U.S. Transportation Command Regulating and Command and Control Evacuation System overview, and multiple learning stations. (DoW photo by Jason W. Edwards)