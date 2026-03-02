18th MP BSC Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Jeffrey Bradshaw, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, calls in a nine-line MEDEVAC request for a simulated casualty during the medical lane of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The lane evaluates Soldiers’ ability to communicate medical evacuation information and coordinate casualty care in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)