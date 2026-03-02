(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th MP BSC Day 4 [Image 11 of 17]

    18th MP BSC Day 4

    GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jeffrey Bradshaw, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, calls in a nine-line MEDEVAC request for a simulated casualty during the medical lane of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The lane evaluates Soldiers’ ability to communicate medical evacuation information and coordinate casualty care in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 19:49
    Photo ID: 9551780
    VIRIN: 260305-A-PT551-7046
    Resolution: 6307x4505
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MP BSC Day 4 [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Ever Vigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
    Best Squad 2026
    18thMPBSC2026

