U.S. Army Spc. Nathanael Green, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, leads the way across planks on the rugged terrain course during the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The obstacle tests balance, agility, and endurance as Soldiers navigate physically demanding challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 19:49
|Photo ID:
|9551769
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-PT551-6247
|Resolution:
|4770x6360
|Size:
|11.92 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th MP BSC Day 4 [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.