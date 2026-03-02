18th MP BSC Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Nathanael Green, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, leads the way across planks on the rugged terrain course during the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The obstacle tests balance, agility, and endurance as Soldiers navigate physically demanding challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)