18th MP BSC Day 4

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Garza, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, assembles an M4 carbine while answering questions during a surprise field board as part of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition on the rugged terrain course at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The event evaluates Soldiers’ technical knowledge, composure, and proficiency under pressure in a field environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)