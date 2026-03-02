18th MP BSC Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Jesus Badillo-Rendon, a military police officer assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, high crawls while wearing a protective mask during the CBRN lane of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The lane tests Soldiers’ ability to operate and maneuver effectively in a simulated chemically contaminated environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)