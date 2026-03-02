18th MP BSC Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Nathanael Green, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, treats a simulated casualty for hypothermia during the medical lane of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The lane evaluates Soldiers’ ability to assess and treat injuries while applying lifesaving medical procedures in a tactical training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)