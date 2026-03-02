18th MP BSC Day 4

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Terrell Stokes, a military police officer assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, completes a CBRN report during the CBRN lane of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The lane evaluates Soldiers’ ability to identify hazards and report chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 19:49
|Photo ID:
|9551760
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-PT551-7096
|Resolution:
|7024x5017
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
