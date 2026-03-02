18th MP BSC Day 4

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Wyatt and 1st Lt. Camille Gregory, military police officers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, move a simulated casualty, Spc. Isaiah Cruz, a behavioral health specialist, during the medical lane of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 5, 2026. The lane evaluates casualty care procedures and the ability to treat and evacuate wounded personnel in a tactical training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
