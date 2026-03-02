260123-N-AT886-1113 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) David Trigg, Industrial Hygienist, Directorate, Public Health at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, is presented with a command Employee of the Year award by Capt. Frank Axelsen, commander of NMRTC Pensacola at Naval Hospital Pensacola, Feb. 13, 2026. By expertly mentoring new staff, Trigg forged a more proficient and productive team, increasing the command's capacity to certify operational environments as safe. His dedication to building future capability ensures the long-term readiness and health of the warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9550919
|VIRIN:
|260213-N-AT886-1113
|Resolution:
|3440x2288
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.