Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

260213-N-AT886-1093 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) Kelly Bruce, administrative assistant of TRICARE operations at U.S. Naval Hospital Pensacola, is presented with a Defense Health Agency (DHA), Employee of the Year award by Capt. Frank Axelsen, director of the hospital, Feb. 13, 2026. Bruce's work was foundational to the readiness. By creating a new database and integrating data for 1,200 beneficiaries, she ensured the integrity of the medical system, enabling precise resource allocation and direct support to the warfighter and their families. Her poise in handling a 300 percent surge in patient demand demonstrated her ability to ensure continuity of care under the most demanding conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)