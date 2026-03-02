Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

26013-N-AT886-1101 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) Kit’Thomas Holmes, a Radiation Safety Officer at U.S. Naval Hospital Pensacola, is presented with a Defense Health Agency (DHA) Employee of the Year award by Capt. Frank Axelsen, director of the hospital on Feb. 13, 2026. His advanced certification for on-site diagnostic support and expert shielding consultations generated significant cost savings and he independently resolved a regional radiation alarm, preventing a costly emergency response. His efforts directly supported the sustained health of the force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)