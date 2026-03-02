(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026 [Image 10 of 13]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    26013-N-AT886-1097 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) Leslie Bridgman, a Business Manager, Directorate for Medical Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Pensacola, is presented with a Defense Health Agency (DHA) Employee of the Year award by Capt. Frank Axelsen, director of the hospital, Feb. 13, 2026. Bridgman's achievements in efficiency and resource management were pivotal to mission success. By increasing provider capacity by 45 percent, he directly accelerated the delivery of care, bolstering local readiness. His financial acumen ensured the prudent use of taxpayer dollars, directly enabling the sustained health of the force supported by his facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9550903
    VIRIN: 260213-N-AT886-1097
    Resolution: 3440x2288
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMRTC
    NMRTC Pensacola
    Pensacola

