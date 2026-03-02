Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

26013-N-AT886-1097 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) Leslie Bridgman, a Business Manager, Directorate for Medical Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Pensacola, is presented with a Defense Health Agency (DHA) Employee of the Year award by Capt. Frank Axelsen, director of the hospital, Feb. 13, 2026. Bridgman's achievements in efficiency and resource management were pivotal to mission success. By increasing provider capacity by 45 percent, he directly accelerated the delivery of care, bolstering local readiness. His financial acumen ensured the prudent use of taxpayer dollars, directly enabling the sustained health of the force supported by his facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)