Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

2602113-N-AT886-1107 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) Alexander Fernandez, Senior Industrialist Hygiene Technician, Directorate, Public Health at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, is presented with a command Employee of the Year award by Capt. Frank Axelsen, commander of NMRTC Pensacola at Naval Hospital Pensacola, Feb. 13, 2026. Fernandez's expertise in industrial hygiene was a cornerstone of force health protection, directly ensuring the safety and readiness of 310 operational commands. His efficient completion of 227 critical assessments guaranteed mission-ready environments, saved $25,000, and upheld the highest standards of naval readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jon Jezreel Andres)