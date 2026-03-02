(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026 [Image 12 of 13]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    2602113-N-AT886-1107 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) Alexander Fernandez, Senior Industrialist Hygiene Technician, Directorate, Public Health at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, is presented with a command Employee of the Year award by Capt. Frank Axelsen, commander of NMRTC Pensacola at Naval Hospital Pensacola, Feb. 13, 2026. Fernandez's expertise in industrial hygiene was a cornerstone of force health protection, directly ensuring the safety and readiness of 310 operational commands. His efficient completion of 227 critical assessments guaranteed mission-ready environments, saved $25,000, and upheld the highest standards of naval readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jon Jezreel Andres)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9550916
    VIRIN: 260213-N-AT886-1107
    Resolution: 3440x2288
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Navy Medicine
    NMRTC
    NMRTC Pensacola

