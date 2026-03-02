Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260213-N-AT886-1084 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Logan Tyson, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, is presented a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Frank Axelsen, commander of NMRTC Pensacola at Naval Hospital Pensacola, Feb. 13, 2026. Tyson's leadership was a direct driver of operational readiness at the Cradle of Naval Aviation. By flawlessly managing 89 limited duty cases, she accelerated the return of skilled personnel to full duty. Her expert oversight of 8,000 patient encounters and 276 error-free surgical procedures ensured the health and mission preparedness of all personnel at Naval Air Station Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)