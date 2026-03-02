(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026 [Image 8 of 13]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    260213-N-AT886-1084 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Logan Tyson, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, is presented a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Frank Axelsen, commander of NMRTC Pensacola at Naval Hospital Pensacola, Feb. 13, 2026. Tyson's leadership was a direct driver of operational readiness at the Cradle of Naval Aviation. By flawlessly managing 89 limited duty cases, she accelerated the return of skilled personnel to full duty. Her expert oversight of 8,000 patient encounters and 276 error-free surgical procedures ensured the health and mission preparedness of all personnel at Naval Air Station Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9550893
    VIRIN: 260213-N-AT886-1084
    Resolution: 3440x2288
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held an Awards Ceremony on February 13, 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

