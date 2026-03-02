Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard Brian Kendrick, visits with Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers Feb. 20, 2026, at 207th Aviation Troop Command at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Stubbs and Kendrick also met with AKARNG Soldiers at Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)