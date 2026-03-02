Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Berg, a UH-60 and HH-60 Black Hawk pilot with the 207th Aviation Troop Command, speaks with Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, Feb. 20, 2026, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, about dynamic hoist operations. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard Brian Kendrick also met with AKARNG Soldiers at Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)