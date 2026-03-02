Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard Brian Kendrick, visits with Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers Feb. 20, 2026, at 207th Aviation Troop Command at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Stubbs and Kendrick also met with AKARNG Soldiers at Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9547232
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-ZY202-6407
|Resolution:
|5333x4000
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
