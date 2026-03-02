Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Peter Lampman (center), a general surgery resident at Oregon Health and Science University, and Alaska Army National Guard Maj. Titus Rund (right), 207th Aviation Troop Command flight surgeon, demonstrate the Augmented Reality TeleMentor system for Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, Feb. 20, 2026, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The system is a part of the Casualty Evacuation Ecosystem, which is designed to enhance care of critically wounded and injured patients in Arctic and extreme cold weather environments. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)