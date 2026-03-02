Alaska Army National Guard Lt. Col. Brendan Holbrook (right), 207th Aviation Troop Command commander, speaks with Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs (center), Director of the Army National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard Brian Kendrick Feb. 20, 2026, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, about Bambi Bucket wildfire fighting operations. Stubbs and Kendrick also met with AKARNG Soldiers at Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9547245
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-ZY202-4028
|Resolution:
|5861x3907
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers [Image 33 of 33], by Maj. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
No keywords found.