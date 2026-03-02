Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard Brian Kendrick speaks to Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers Feb. 20, 2026, at the Alaska Army National Guard Readiness Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, and Kendrick also met with AKARNG Soldiers at Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)