(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers [Image 32 of 33]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Maj. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard Brian Kendrick, visits with Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers Feb. 20, 2026, at 207th Aviation Troop Command at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Stubbs and Kendrick also met with AKARNG Soldiers at Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 17:30
    Photo ID: 9547238
    VIRIN: 260221-F-ZY202-8660
    Resolution: 5832x3888
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers [Image 33 of 33], by Maj. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers
    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Director of the Army National Guard visits with Alaska Army Guard Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    Team Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery